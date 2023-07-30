Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date: August hopes

Now that we are in the month of August, what can we hope for when it comes to a Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date? We of course want the show back, but it has to be under the best possible circumstance.

By that, we mean that it has to be back alongside a deal that actually pays the writers everything that they deserve and for now, that hasn’t quite happened as of yet. We are going to need to exercise some patience here still and hope that a deal gets put in place by the fall. If that happens, there’s at least a chance that the Mariska Hargitay drama could be back in January.

So what about the SAG-AFTRA strike? Well, there are some layers to what’s going on here and you should consider that here. Since there are no scripts yet for Law & Order: SVU season 25, the writers are going to need to be back at work before the actors do! There’s a little more time to get the SAG-AFTRA strike resolved, though realistically, we think that this will probably be the first arrangement that actually gets wrapped up.

For now, we don’t have a whole lot of advice for any of you out there hoping for some more news on season 25 this August. It just feels a little too early for us to have expectations that are particularly high. The only way that changes is if, by some miracle, the networks and streamers decide to give all of these creative people the pay raises they deserve.

Will the long break impact the story?

It is possible but in all honestly, we don’t think that we can say that with confidence. After all, we’re not even sure that the writers know right now what they even want the story to be!

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

