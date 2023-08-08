The Challenge USA season 2 premiere video: The team twist

We know that The Challenge in just about every shape or form loves its twists, and that includes The Challenge USA. Can you really be shocked that there is some of that coming up in the near future? Well, you shouldn’t be…

So what is going to make this season different than the crazy, controversial first go-around? Well, a lot of this may just be tied to how the game is going to be played moving forward — in teams. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see duos in the same way that we did last summer!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek from the premiere that adds a little more context to what’s coming. Most notably, TJ Lavin makes it clear that there are going to be three captains responsible for picking the teams that will move forward in the game together. Isn’t this a little bit tricky? We tend to think so, given that if someone picks an absolutely terrible team, it could upset the entire balance of power within the game! You just have to hope that this doesn’t end up happening.

The captains selected to lead their teams moving forward are Cassidy, Josh, and then Desi. This means that you’ve got two Survivor alum and then someone from Big Brother. Ironically, it doesn’t seem like any of the Challenge legends are going to be getting that much attention at the start of the season. Personally, we also hope that some of the MTV stars go out early, mostly because we don’t really need them to dominate. Haven’t we seen that song and dance so many times before with the flagship series?

For now, we just hope that it remains competitive and pretty darn entertaining from start to finish — if that happens, we’ll probably be more than satisfied with the end result.

