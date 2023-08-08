The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 more likely after Netflix ratings

Just in case you were curious as to the odds of us getting The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 at Netflix, let’s just say there are more reasons for optimism than ever. After all, the latest viewership alone for the drama sends a pretty strong signal that we are going to see more — and that the streamer may not waste too much time in making an announcement.

Want to get a better sense of it? Well, according to a report from Deadline, the second season generated 6.7 million viewers from July 31 to August 6, which brings the season 2 total so far to over 23.3 million viewers. The show is also continuing to boost its viewership for season 1, which should in turn get the season 2 audience even larger. The Lincoln Lawyer represents an opportunity for Netflix to have a real mainstream hit, one with a sizable audience all over the country based on popular source material. There is also still room for growth here, and we’re sure that is exciting for a lot of parties involved.

So can you go ahead and assume that a season 3 for The Lincoln Lawyer is inevitable? We don’t want to take anything for granted, but it would be really tough to imagine a situation where the folks behind the scenes decide to not come back and make more.

With all of this being said, we would at least tell you to have a certain measure of patience while you wait for more announcements. While technically the streamer can make an announcement on another season at just about any time, there is a chance that they will wait until we get to the other side of the strikes. This would, at the very least, give them a little more leeway to make some sort of big announcement all about it.

