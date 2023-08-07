The Lincoln Lawyer season 3: Show EP talks potential plans

Is The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 going to happen at Netflix? For the time being, there are reasons for hope. The series has performed really well across most streaming metrics, and we think that there is a perfect combination of book fans and first-time viewers all checking it out and enjoying it.

We do think that it could take some time for a renewal to be announced, but that is due mostly to the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes could potentially limit some talks. We know, after all, that some streamers / networks like to have a general sense of what the story will be before bringing a show back for more.

We can at least tell you now what Michael Connelly book is being planned for adaptation in the case the show comes back: The Gods of Guilt. This is according to a piece over at TV Insider, one where showrunner Ted Humphrey also has the following to say:

“We do have a plan through four seasons so far, and we have plans for more than that if we are so fortunate to be able to continue to do the show. We have plans for more than that, but we particularly have the next two seasons planned out that hopefully we’ll get a chance to do, and we know what books those will be based on.”

Humphrey, however, did not give away what the source material would be for a possible fourth season, which means that they are really just taking this one season at a time when it comes to releasing information.

Our hope personally is that in the event we do get a season 3 renewal, there is not going to be some incredibly-long wait to get to some of these episodes coming on the air. Fingers crossed that the writers and actors get paid what they deserve soon, and that could at least open the door for episodes here in late 2024.

