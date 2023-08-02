The Lincoln Lawyer season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the final episodes of season 2 streaming this week at Netflix, what can we say about The Lincoln Lawyer season 3? We don’t think that it is some enormous surprise to say that we want more of the show. The question, of course, comes down to whether or not we’re going to get it!

For the time being, let’s just state the facts: The folks at Netflix have yet to issue some sort of formal decision in regard to what the future could hold. Do we think that there are some reasons still to think that they will? Absolutely. This show has a dedicated audience, and the reason why the streamer split up season 2 into parts was really to ensure people kept talking about it for some extended period of time. This is a change that we have seen over the past few months with a number of these properties. Sure, the binge-watching model is still there, but there are also a few more tweaks in an effort to try and change things up a little bit.

Now, we don’t exactly think that Netflix is going to make some sort of official announcement until after the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strike, so be prepared to exercise a little bit of patience here. We suppose that they could reveal something earlier if they really wanted to, but we tend to think that they will be fairly patient with it. Hopefully, a deal gets done soon for all parties involved that is fair and actually enables them to have a far more viable financial future.

Moving forward, The Lincoln Lawyer is really one of those shows that ultimately does not have to change that much. Instead, what matters the most is just that you build up some compelling, topical stories and allow your core characters chances to breathe.

If you can pull all of that off? Well, we tend to think you will be around a good while.

