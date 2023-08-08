Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge season 2: Renewed, canceled?

Following tonight’s season 1 finale, are you going to have a chance to see a Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge season 2 renewal? Or, are we already getting to the end of the show?

Before we get too deep into anything, we certainly understand why this was an idea NBC wanted to take on. It was a chance to partner with Mattel, a company clearly trying to make big waves with the success of Barbie. Hot Wheels are also something that a ton of people grew up with. Of course, it’s not that easy to adapt toy cars into a show, but the producers did figure out a concept with its fair share of fun moments.

If you haven’t seen the series yet and are curious, we suggest you start by checking out the logline below…

New series “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” revs up to give passionate car lovers and superfans of Mattel’s Hot Wheels® the opportunity of a lifetime – turning a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams. Hosted by car afficionado Rutledge Wood, each episode will invite two superfans into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones. Working alongside a team of automotive magicians known as “The Car Pool,” the two superfans will create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages. The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale where three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize – an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

Where things stand

As of right now, there is no official renewal for a season 2, and we don’t think it can be considered a sure thing here at all. This is a show that is losing a good two-thirds of its America’s Got Talent lead-in when it comes to total viewers, and it is also averaging just under a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. If it comes back, we certainly don’t think it will air again after the aforementioned heavyweight, one of the best reality shows NBC has.

Do you want to see a Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge season 2 over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







