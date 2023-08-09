Riverdale season 7 episode 19 spoilers: Last before finale

As we prepared to see Riverdale season 7 episode 19 on The CW next week, there is a ton of stuff for us to prepare for. After all, this is the penultimate story of the series, and whatever happens here is going to lead directly into a big, dramatic finale. Are loose ends going to be tied up? That remains to be seen.

What we can at least say is rather simple: Everything over the course of this season (and perhaps the overall series) is going to start rising more and more to the surface. The title here is “The Golden Age of Television,” and we tend to think that this is a rather interesting name in itself.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 19 synopsis below:

BENDING TOWARDS JUSTICE – As the town’s past secrets start to bubble to the surface, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the gang are forced to make a difficult decision that will change each of their lives forever. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Tessa Leigh Williams (#719). Original airdate 8/16/2023.

In the end, one of the things that we are most excited to see here is how Jughead could take center stage for this story, and beyond just that, how everyone could get a shining moment or two in the sun by the end of it. While we know that we’re in a different time period now, we don’t want anyone to forget who they’ve been since the start of the series. That is pretty important to the overall tapestry of what this world truly is.

