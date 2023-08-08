The Bachelorette: Did Charity eliminate Xavier at fantasy suites?

We came into tonight’s The Bachelorette episode with the expectation that there would be tough decisions for Charity Lawson. After all, she had to figure out who her final two was — it felt like it was a lock that she would be moving forward with Dotun, but there was a decision to be made between Xavier and Joey.

So what did she want to do here? Well, we really should know that on some level, Xavier made the decision a little easier on her by doubting whether or not he was ready to get engaged. That has been a theme for a while, especially since he kept dancing around the topic. During tonight’s installment, he had to stop dancing and figure it out; that was the only way to better figure out the future for sure.

Oh, and then there was a huge secret that he’d carried with him for the entirety of the season: He was unfaithful in a previous relationship. This is something that Charity has been worried about all season with her guys, mostly due to her past. Why keep it to himself this whole time? He obviously wanted to see if there was something there before he talked about it … but the timing here is off since it’s so late in the season.

This is a complicated situation for Charity. We tend to think from watching her that she certainly believes that people can change; however, that doesn’t mean she has to put herself at risk of being heartbroken. She does care about him enough that she didn’t send him home immediately.

Charity’s choice

This was really a situation of the two people wanting and saying two different things. Charity didn’t get the answers that she needed from him and because of that, she ended up sending him home. It was hard for her, but it was the right choice. She needs to have trust, and she need to feel like the person is ready.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to The Golden Bachelor now

What did you think about Charity’s time with Xavier on The Bachelorette episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







