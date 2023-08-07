Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8: First finale detals

For those who have not heard the news already, Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8 is going to be the big finale — so what can you expect? It is crazy to think that there are only eight installments to this show, just like we are also at a point where we have just made it to the halfway point of the story.

Now, of course we know that FX is not going to give that much away about how this show ends, especially if there is some sort of cliffhanger that sets the stage for something more further on down the line. So what can we say here? Well, the title for this installment is “The Question,” and we don’t think it is too much of a shock to imagine that some lives are going to be on the line here.

Want to know more? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 8 synopsis right now per SpoilerTV:

Raylan and Carolyn cross the line, as Raylan attempts to make it out of Detroit alive.

That’s all they are going to give away at this point, but we tend to think that as we get closer to this story actually coming on the air, everything will start to become more clear. On the surface, doesn’t it feel like Clement Mansell has to be there at the end of this show? This is the Big Bad who Raylan is being forced to take on through the rest of the series, and it only makes sense for him to be the one stopping Timothy Olyphant’s character from getting out of Dodge — metaphorically speaking, of course.

Luckily, some more answers are coming, and we couldn’t be more excited to get into those.

