The Bear: Do more awards boost season 3 hope?

We probably do not need to vocalize this at this point, but we would love to get some more news on The Bear season 3 sooner rather than later. How can we not, given just how incredible the first two seasons have proved to be? They’ve performed extremely well on Hulu, to the point where there are serious discussions about whether or not a big mistake was made in their release structure.

While there is no official renewal out there yet for the Jeremy Allen White series, we 100% know that it is coming. Also, we’re thrilled to note that it has added some other awards to its metaphorical trophy case here.

This week, it was announced that The Bear season 1 managed to take home two separate TCA Awards, one for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and one for Outstanding New Program. This is clearly a great thing to celebrate for the show and ironically, there is a critical consensus that season 2 is even better. However, we know that these episodes are not going to be eligible here (unfortunately) until we get around to next summer.

We’d love to sit here and say that these victories will lead to FX and Hulu renewing the show for a season 3 sooner, but that’s probably not going to happen at present. Why? Well, the simplest answer is that they are dealing with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes at present! It remains our hope that some sort of deal gets done in the relatively near future — that way, actors and writers can get what they deserve and the industry can move forward.

Hopefully, a third season will premiere in 2024, though at the same time, we firmly believe that people out there will be happy to wait for a show this good. They’d be crazy not to!

