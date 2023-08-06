The Bear season 3 premiere date hopes: Where things stand

Is it wrong that we are already thinking about The Bear season 3 and when it could start streaming over at Hulu? Well, let’s start things off by noting this: Technically, the show has not even been renewed yet!

With that being said, are we looking at the most foregone conclusion that we’ve ever seen in the world of TV? We tend to think so. The critical consensus out there is that the second season is actually better than the first, and the first was very-much a fan favorite. This does make us think that we are absolutely going to see more of the show eventually, and we’ll get more formal news on this once we get to the other side of the actor and writers’ strikes.

The tricky thing here, of course, is that the longer the strikes go, the less likely it is that we are going to be seeing more of The Bear in the relatively near future. Do we still think there’s a chance that the third season could air in 2024? Sure, mostly due to the fact that this is not a series that takes a long time to shoot, let alone edit after the fact. This is not some effects-heavy sci-fi / fantasy spectacle! Yet, it does need time to ensure that the scripts are good to go so that the process of filming is easy. This is why if we’re waiting until next fall to see more of The Bear, that isn’t the worst thing in the world.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the writers and actors eventually get the compensation that they deserve. Quality shows like this deserve that everyone makes a good living, and not a situation where we would be shocked to learn how little certain people make when it comes to residuals.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bear season 3, and when could it premiere?

