The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Charity, Joey’s overnight date

Tonight on ABC you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 7 arrive on ABC — fantasy suites are almost here!

We would go ahead and tell you that this is one of the most important times of the season, but you probably know that already. Entering the installment you are going to see Joey, Dotun, and Xavier all do their best in order to ensure that they have a future with Charity Lawson, but is everything going to go according to plan? Obviously not since only two of them will make it to the finale, most likely. Beyond just that, you are also going to have a chance to see someone else try to come back and crash the metaphorical party.

For the sake of this particular episode, though, let’s put the focus more on a contestant in Joey who has a date that goes pretty awry, pretty fast. Want to know more? Well, if you head over to The Wrap, you can see a sneak preview that further sets the stage for what lies ahead here. In this, you can see Joey and Charity try to take part in an ATV-themed date, before of course the vehicle breaks down and almost everything sputters out of control. They then have to figure out how to find a little romance on the fly — which, of course, they do. The two are in Fiji! Why wouldn’t they find a way to make this work?

We do think that Joey is a contender for the final rose, but it is hard to convince us that he is actually going to be with her after the show. That is meant to be less about him and rather, more about someone else who Charity has in Dotun. She is clearly deep in her feelings with him, and we’re just not sure anyone will be able to thwart that.

Then again, The Bachelorette has surprised us before — you never quite know what is going to happen!

