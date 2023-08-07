Grantchester season 8 finale: Is Tom Brittney, Will leaving?

We knew entering Grantchester season 8 episode 6 that we were going to see some emotional stuff. This is the finale! How could it not be as emotional as anything we’ve had a chance to see so far? Will was spiraling, there was an important case, and the impending exit of Tom Brittney looms rather large at the moment.

If nothing else, though, we at least feel more confident coming out of the finale that Will’s exit is not going to be altogether devastating. It seems like he is working to conquer at least some of his demons, though he’d benefit more from taking his own advice here and there. We do think he could be more on the road to happiness and eventually, we tend to think he will get there. While this show has featured tragedies before, we’re not sure that they would do this with one of their main characters.

Ultimately, we do think that this episode did give a certain element of closure to Will’s story, and we can feel good about that entering season 9.

Beyond just the eventual departure of this character, we know that there was some other great great stuff that we saw all across the board here! These final installments continued to give us great mysteries, but also drama and important stuff for Geordie and Leonard. Also, what are we meant to feel about Larry now? Is it a little bit different from what a lot of people expected? If so, it is hard to blame you!

Ultimately, these episodes are a great reminder of everything that there is to love about Grantchester, from the world to the characters to all of the emotions that you are meant to feel. The show, at least to us, still isn’t losing a step.

What did you think about the overall events of Grantchester season 8 episode 6?

Where do you think things are going to go from here? Share in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates ahead.

