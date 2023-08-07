Why did Isabel May leave 1883 in finale? Why did Elsa Dutton die?

Why did Isabel May have to leave 1883 after season 1? If you have watched the Paramount+ version of the show, you’ve known of Elsa’s death. However, the series is re-airing right now on the Paramount Network, meaning that a lot of viewers are learning about this for the first time.

So why kill off the narrator and one of the most important people on the whole show? We understand why this will surprise a ton of people out there, but the answer is quite simple: It was deemed the best decision for the story. She was meant to demonstrate to viewers just how hard and difficult the world was.

What probably makes the death of Elsa a little bit harder for certain viewers to bear is the simple fact that it plays out on the show for a really long period of time, and there is that feeling of hopelessness that goes along with it. It also may end up being one of the most emotional passings that you see within the greater Taylor Sheridan universe, and that’s saying a lot when you consider the sheer number of shows that this man actually has and how much continuously he does bring to the table.

Ultimately, the funny thing here is that the end of Elsa does not necessarily mean the end of Isabel May across the greater universe. After all, she ends up serving as the narrator for the rest of the prequel series, leading into the first season of 1923. It is our belief that she will continue to hold this role for whatever other project Sheridan sets in this world prior to the start of Yellowstone itself.

What do you think about the decision to kill off Elsa Dutton following the end of 1883?

