America’s Got Talent: Is there a Golden Buzzer in final auditions?

For those who did not know, Tuesday night’s new episode of America’s Got Talent is right around the corner, and it marks the end of the auditions! We have to get ourselves prepared to say goodbye to this part of the competition and honestly, it feels like the right time. We’re already ready for the live shows — technically, we wish that this part of the show ended a while ago and we were on to Judge Cuts at this point.

So with this being the final live show, should we also prepare to see another Golden Buzzer? We tend to think so! Now, we know that the judges have each used their individual Golden Buzzer, and the same goes for Terry Crews. Yet, we think that there may be a group Golden Buzzer left! NBC has billed what we saw in the premiere as something special and different, so we do tend to think that there is a little bit of something more to look forward to here.

As for who is going to get it, we really just hope that they are someone unique and also someone who has a legitimate chance of making it far into the competition. These moments need to feel special, and that is one of the issues that come with there being so many of them now! We know that NBC loves them because they give a lot of episodes that big “wow” moment, but if you have a ton of buzzers, is it really a wow at all? That’s where things do get just a little more confusing at the end of the day.

At this point, we do think that there are at least a few great contenders to win the grand prize — why not add a few more to the mix? Fingers crossed that Tuesday’s episode offers up that opportunity.

