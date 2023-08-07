Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 1, episode 2 hopes

Late tonight on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere! The first two episodes are streaming back to back, and that means a chance to get some key information is here.

Are we going to learn who killed Ben Glenroy? Well, let’s not get crazy here! That’s going to be the mystery that the show plays out for most of the season. We tend to think that the purpose of these first couple of episodes is going to be setting the stage (both literally and figuratively) and then trying to get us prepared for whatever could be coming up next.

Want to learn more? Then we suggest that you take a look at the first Only Murders in the Building season 3 synopses below, if you haven’t seen them already…

Season 3 episode 1, “The Show Must…” – Curtain up on Season 3! And Leading Man down! After Ben Glenroy’s collapse on stage, Charles, Oliver & Mabel piece together the show’s first days with a suspicious cast & crew to determine if foul play was involved. Spoiler alert…

Season 3 episode 2, “The Beat Goes On” – Mabel, Oliver & Charles attend Ben’s lavish memorial full of fans and those with more dubious motives. As the actor’s sudden death is mourned, Oliver works to revive his shaky Broadway show.

Within these episodes, we also know that we are going to see some of the show’s new cast members come on board! Most notably, this will mean a chance to see a whole lot more of Meryl Streep, easily the person we are the most excited to see for obvious reasons. How can she not be? The legendary actress is, ironically, set to play a performer who is not anywhere near as good. There are going to be some really hilarious moments that come from this and we have to say that we are ready.

