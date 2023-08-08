The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Charity pick Dotun or Joey?

Before too long The Bachelorette finale is going to be here — and with that comes, of course, the all-important question. Who is Charity Lawson going to pick between Dotun or Joey?

We know that the producers of this show love to build up as much suspense as possible and it’s hard to blame them — after all, so much of the series is about getting people hyped-up! Yet, at the end of the day, this feels like most of the most obvious conclusions since JoJo Fletcher chose Jordan Rodgers. Charity has to pick Dotun, right?

Let’s make it clear: We do think that she has some genuine feelings for Joey. We don’t doubt that at all! We think there’s a lot about him that is appealing. However, her chemistry with Dotun is on another level, and we do think it is probably easy to visualize a life with him. Let’s also not discount the fact that Charity lives on the East Coast, whereas Joey currently lives in Hawaii, where he works as a tennis instructor. How compatible are their lives really?

Ultimately, we do still think that Charity will go through at least some, if not all, of the finale process. There will likely be some final dates, tender moments, and also discussions of the future. Maybe Charity will have some more doubts at some point. We do think that both of these guys are good choices.

Good news for Joey?

If our feeling is right and he does get rejected right at the end, we do think that there’s a good chance that he becomes the next Bachelor. He has been one of the most popular contestants for most of the season and we do tend to think that production is aware of that. He’d actually be more popular from the get-go than either of their other recent male leads.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

