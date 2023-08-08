The Bachelorette episode 7: Aaron B. returns; does he stay?

Entering The Bachelorette episode 7 on ABC tonight, we knew that someone from Charity Lawson’s past was returning. Also, it felt pretty obvious from our vantage point that it was going to be Aaron B. What’s the reason for that? Well, there are a few different things to consider.

1. He was eliminated recently on the show, so the feelings were still there.

2. He left in a way where Charity said that it may be a mistake — so of course, he wants to do whatever he can to try and get some sort of closure.

3. Who else would be coming back at this point? There aren’t a lot of other recent eliminated contestants who would have a reason to fly out to Fiji.

To us, the biggest thing we wondered is whether or not Charity would decide to keep Aaron around if he showed up. It is possible that being out in Fiji with the final three has given her more closure and understanding that she made the right decision.

Also, there is another variable that we are thinking out here — Charity probably is leaning towards Dotun at this point anyway. Their connection is so obvious, and the only real drama is the elimination order of everyone else. we didn’t exactly think that she was going to let Aaron in at this point, mostly because she’d just be breaking his heart again later.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Golden Bachelor now

What do you think about the events involving Aaron B. and Charity on The Bachelorette episode 7?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







