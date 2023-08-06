Ghosts season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Do you find yourself wondering already about a Ghosts season 3 premiere date over at CBS? In many ways, it is hard to blame you. Just think about it! The comedy has proven itself to be a smash hit and by virtue of that, it only makes sense to want more of it at some point fairly soon.

Unfortunately, we don’t think that is going to be the case, just as we also think the odds of more news of it coming out soon are pretty close to minimal. Just think about it for a moment like this. The WGA strike is now past the three-month mark, and the SAG-AFTRA strike (which kicked off last month) is also not showing any end in sight. It could be months before these are over, let alone when production is actually going to begin. Whenever the strikes are over, scripts still have to be written first and foremost.

Based on the current state of things, we doubt that we’re going to be getting any news at all this month that is not tied to the strikes in some shape or form. In the interim, the only thing that we can say at this point is to have a lot of patience, and cross your fingers that writers and actors find a way to get the pay that they deserve. We know that they will continue to fight for it, and let’s hope that it can lead to some sort of favorable result here.

The earliest you can expect Ghosts back is when we get around to January, and that probably means a premiere-date reveal could come in November or so. Of course, it could still be February or March if the strikes continue until the fall.

One way or another, just know this: CBS most likely won’t announce an official date until filming is underway. They don’t want to set themselves up for further delays.

