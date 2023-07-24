Ghosts season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

Is Ghosts season 3 one of the most-anticipated shows of the 2023-24 season? How can it not be at the moment?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start by reminding you that season 2 ended with one of the biggest cliffhangers yet, something that was deliberately designed to leave you screaming at the TV and begging for answers. Wouldn’t it be nice to get to the other side of that sooner rather than later? Of course, the easy answer to that is yes.

However, here is where things get a tad more complicated. There is no way for Ghosts to actually start production in the near future due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. CBS has already pulled the show off of the fall schedule, at least insofar as new installments go. They’re trying to make up for it by airing the excellent UK original, but why couldn’t we have both? Unfortunately, it does not appear as though either strike is going to be over anytime soon.

So what are we looking at now when it comes to a season 3 premiere date? The best-case scenario is probably mid-January, presuming that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes can be resolved in September. (It’s hard to imagine that happening before this point.) This would open the door for filming to start around November, and potentially to get a few episodes in the can before the end of this year.

Another realistic scenario here is that if the strikes end in October, we could see Ghosts and many other CBS shows get ready to air within the all-important February sweeps period. We probably wouldn’t get more than 10-13 episodes in a season, but that’s certainly better than nothing.

We know that it’s frustrating for a lot of viewers, but actors and writers have to hold their ground — they deserve fair pay, and a chance to survive on streaming residuals when they are in between jobs.

Related – Get more thoughts moving into the Ghosts season 2 finale

When do you most want to see Ghosts season 3 premiere over on CBS?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







