Justified: City Primeval season 1: Does it need Boyd Crowder?

At this point, we have made it to the halfway point of Justified: City Primeval season 1 — so what is the overall verdict on it?

First and foremost, we should praise the show for managing to bring back Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, and also having him be every bit as entertaining as we would have ever wanted. The guy remains a force of nature and we certainly love to watch him. However, what about the rest of the show?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

Well, we do think that the series is still missing something, and that could be a villain who has a long-term history with Raylan. Clement Mansell may be imposing, but is there the necessary cat-and-mouse here? It’s why we do wonder if the show really needs a Boyd Crowder to live up to its full potential, given that Walton Goggins was so iconic in the original show? At the very least, this is something to think about at the moment.

While we do think the lack of Boyd is an issue, the primary one here is pretty simple: Justified: City Primeval is almost too short for its own good, and the first three episodes spent a lot of time with a character in Willa Givens who is no longer even around. That could mean that we’re not invested enough in all of the characters; or, you could argue that the entire experience is a little more rushed than it would have otherwise been at the end of the day.

If nothing else, all of this is well-worth thinking about for at least the time being, as we dive into the next half of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Justified: City Primeval and what is coming up next

Do you think that Justified: City Primeval really misses Boyd Crowder at the end of the day?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates down the road.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







