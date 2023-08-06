The Bachelorette: Is Joey on Charity’s season Bachelor favorite?

As we get prepared to see The Bachelorette on ABC tomorrow night, let’s go ahead and raise another all-important question: Who is the next Bachelor? Does the network already know?

Well, let’s just say that things are going to be pretty complicated over the next few weeks as the network tries to figure things out … or do they already know? We do think that on some level, they are already trying to narrow things down.

Let’s start off with this assumption: Dotun is almost certainly winning Charity’s season. There is no reason to consider him a contender for next lead. We’d love to say that Xavier has a good chance, but they’ve also shown him struggling with whether or not he is ready for an engagement. we’re not sure that they want that for the next season. This really does narrow down the field, doesn’t it? There are a few different directions that the show could go at present.

Joey – He has to be considered the favorite at the moment, given that he’s still on the season, well-liked by viewers, and would be fun to market as a tennis pro based out of Hawaii. Also, his heartbreak (if it happens) is sure to be devastating.

John B. – The show needs their first Asian-American leading man, and it does feel like John would be a great candidate to be at the center of that. However, was he sent out too soon and without a splash?

Someone from another season – Maybe they figure this out on Bachelor in Paradise. Or, maybe they dip back a few seasons into the past to figure this out.

Related – Be sure to get a further preview now for the next The Bachelorette and what lies ahead

Do you think that the next star of The Bachelor is going to be Joey from The Bachelorette?

Go ahead and share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates in due time.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







