Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/6?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We are well past the three-month mark now of getting new episodes. At what point is all of this going to change? Given the way that the host / comedian was able to explain things during his episodes, we honestly think there’s a real absence of informative, funny TV these days.

Of course, that is true across the spectrum, and not just in the world of late-night shows. Oliver’s series is not on the air tonight, largely due to the continued strikes from both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. There is still no clear indication as to when these disputes are going to end.

Is there at least a small update that we can share on all of this as of now? We suppose so, mostly from the vantage point of how, at least briefly, there was hope that negotiations were going to begin again between the writers and the conglomerate of studios/streamers known as the AMPTP. However, it fell apart shortly after the meeting and now, there is no clear indication as to when the parties are going to meet up again. It feels at this point like we are going to past the 100-day mark with the WGA and go on longer than the strike did during the 2007-08 season.

There is still a part of us that would love Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to address the strikes further when it comes back but at the same time, there may be a desire for a lot of people to move on and that point and honestly, it’s hard to blame them. We have been deep in the strike world already and as a result of that, it makes sense for some people out there to want to be able to think about other things … at least provided that it’s over. We need to be talking about the strikes until then.

After all, writers and actors deserve what they are asking for! This situation is beyond sad.

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver whenever it comes back?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more updates coming down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







