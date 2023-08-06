Is Joe Pickett new this week on Paramount+? Season 3 future

Is Joe Pickett new this week on Paramount+? If you are interested in learning some more news about that and the series’ future, we’re happy to help!

So where is it that we kick off this discussion? Well, let’s start by noting the following: Unfortunately, we may be at the end of the road here. If nothing else, we are certainly at the end of things for now. There is no installment of Joe Pickett coming on the streaming service this weekend, as we’re coming off of what is officially the season 2 finale.

Was that episode the series finale? Despite initially promoting it as such, Paramount+ admitted that this was a mistake and switched it back. With that in mind, a season 3 is still possible but hardly guaranteed. It will largely depend on what the viewership is for season 2 and unfortunately, the streaming service does not release any of that info publicly. We are concerned since there wasn’t a lot of promotion beyond the streaming service itself, so we are concerned that there are a good many people out there who do not even know what Joe Pickett is, let alone that it has aired a couple of seasons. (Because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, it may be a while before a formal decision is made.)

If season 2 does turn out to be the end, at least we had some closure on what happened in regards to Barnum, Marissa, and Shannon. There wasn’t a huge cliffhanger per se, but there was still a pretty interesting tease at the end of the finale that would work as a good foundation for season 3. If nothing else, it serves as a great reminder that the people involved in the show are interested in doing more.

For now, let’s cross our fingers and then also hope for the best!

