Joe Pickett season 3: When could we learn renewal news?

In the wake of the finale last week on Paramount+, we understand anyone out there hoping to get news on a Joe Pickett season 3. So when could we actually get it?

Well, let’s just say first and foremost here that a good bit of patience is going to be required. After all, it is pretty darn necessarily if we are to get from point A to point B, if a renewal even happens.

First and foremost, it is worth noting that in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the wait for renewals at major networks and streaming services is a little bit longer. We may not find out anything more for weeks or even months because of this. Also, you do have to add in here the fact that in general, streaming services do like to take a few years before deciding on the future of some of their shows, mostly because of the fact that they want to gauge total viewership! There is also typically an awareness in here that people watch on their own schedule and because of that, it can take people a long time.

What we are trying to say in the end here is rather simple: If you love Joe Pickett, there is still a chance to make another season happen! Tell your friends, family, and co-workers to watch it. This show has to be considered an underdog, given that it did not exactly get a ton of promotion. We still think that there are a lot of casual TV fans who have never even heard of it.

In an era like this, sometimes viewers have to be the primary source of publicity — that can be frustrating, but it doesn’t make it any less true.

