Joe Pickett season 2 finale, ending: Was there a cliffhanger?

We knew entering the Joe Pickett season 2 finale that we would see some shocking things transpire. So what did we actually see in the end?

Well, let’s start here with a good news — Joe was able to get justice for all of the victims with the help of Shannon. Beyond just that, they were able to find Marissa, who had a chance to actually come back to a normal life in a way that wasn’t thought possible.

Thanks to all of the proof that Marissa could then supply, Joe and Marybeth were not arrested and can continue their lives. We don’t think that anyone really expected anything different at the end of the hour here, but we do appreciate that Joe was able to view and understand what Shannon did — and she had a chance to have an ending that makes some element of sense for her overall arc.

After all of this was wrapped up, we actually thought that there wasn’t going to be that much of a cliffhanger here. That was before we saw that procession in the streets shouting “justice for the Grims,” or before we ended up seeing the return of April’s mother again out of the blue.

What does all of this mean? For now, we wouldn’t interpret it to be anything more than yet another problem that Joe is going to have to deal with. One door closes, but another opens. It’s not the biggest cliffhanger of all time, but it is still a smart way to end the story. After all, if season 2 does turn out to be the end, we can feel reasonably satisfied that the main case at the heart of the finale is resolved. Meanwhile, if the series does come back there is a good chance to pick back up with something already established.

