Joe Pickett season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the big season 2 finale this weekend on Paramount+, why not have a conversation about a Joe Pickett season 3 renewal? Is there an actual chance of this happening?

Before we dive too much further into this, let’s just go ahead and start off here with the following: We would love nothing more than to see this series back for more! There aren’t a lot of other streaming dramas quite like it, where you are combining a detective/mystery show with something more akin to Yellowstone. We’ve compared it as well to Longmire in the past, where it is not afraid to tackle serious issues within a creative and unique aesthetic.

However, as of right now there are still a lot of questions about the future, and it does not appear all that clear that some answers to all of this are coming in the near future, as nice as that would be. After all, Paramount+ has formally yet to make a clear decision on this!

Ironically, last weekend we thought that They actually had when they announced the Joe Pickett season finale as the “series finale.” That labeling was later corrected. It does still make us nervous about the future, but we take the changing of the wording to mean that on some level, there is still a chance. Nothing is still guaranteed, but we tend to think that you have to celebrate whatever opportunities you possibly can within a world where a lot of shows get canceled fast.

Our advice is to not only make sure that you watch all of season 2 from start to finish, but that you tell your friends to do the same! This is the only way that there will absolutely be a desired outcome. Paramount+ wants to see both viewership and retention. The biggest thing standing in the way for now is simply that they have not promoted the show all that much. As for the reason why … well, we wish we had a good answer.

Do you want to see a Joe Pickett season 3 renewal at Paramount+?

