Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date: Where is it?

We are now in the month of August and honestly, we wouldn’t be shocked if a lot of people are eager for news on a Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date. How can you not be? Where in the world do we start things off here?

Well, let’s begin here by noting that earlier this summer, DC Studios boss James Gunn made it clear that the remainder of the final season will air. We hope that this alleviates some of the concerns that people out there have, but it does not change the fact that a lot of people out there are feeling pretty impatient.

So what is going on at present? We tend to be hopeful that the remainder of the series is coming later this year, especially given the fact that it has already been shot. Also, we know that DC is transitioning into a new era and with that in mind, don’t you want to get the final parts of the previous regime out there at some point?

If there is one theory that we have as to why we haven’t received a Doom Patrol return date as of yet, it is rather simple: Max is buying their time here. They know that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are ongoing, and they may try to space out a lot of the content that they have already produced. (Of course, they could solve this problem by just helping to ensure that the writers and actors get a fair deal, but we suppose that is a separate story.)

For now, the best thing that we can really do is just buy our time and hope that there is some sort of announcement soon. We know that the remainder of season 4 was put together as though it could be the end, so there is a chance for some satisfying closure at the tail end of all this.

Related – Get some more news on Doom Patrol, including the show’s apparent eventual return

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







