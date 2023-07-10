Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date: DC exec on rumors

What in the world is going on right now when it comes to a Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date? We know there is confusion out there. Also, we understand why. Just think about it like this for a moment. It has now been a good six months since the first half of the season streamed on what was then HBO Max and since that time, we’ve yet to hear a single thing said in regards to the future.

These remaining episodes are all still going to air … right? Do we have that to look forward to here? Well, DC Studios exec James Gunn has heard a lot of the questions, and in a new post on Threads, here is what he had to say regarding the subject:

I now have confirmation: As I surmised, no, Doom Patrol episodes are absolutely NOT being shelved, even though the premiere date for the next shows hasn’t yet been announced to the public.

If this was a year and a half or so ago around this time, we’re sure that there probably wouldn’t be as much paranoia about this sort of thing. However, times have changed quite substantially as of late due to streaming services canceling shows and even pulling them off the platforms altogether. Remember what happened to Batgirl? It was axed before it even had a chance to air! This is the the byproduct of everything executives have done to cut costs.

We recognize already that there is not going to be a Doom Patrol season 5 and as sad as that is, we can tolerate it — or, at least we feel that way provided that we have a chance to see closure to the story that has already been carved out. We’ve already heard that season 4 should deliver some sort of satisfying ending.

