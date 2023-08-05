Men in Kilts season 2: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish ‘relax’

Want to see a new promo leading into the Men in Kilts season 2 premiere on Friday? Well, we’ve got that for you and it is sure to make you smile.

After all, who doesn’t love hijinks? One of the reasons that you are probably watching this show in particular is to see a lot of them from Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. They are at the core of what the travel series brings to the table, and this time around the two are heading off to New Zealand.

So what sort of trouble are the two going to get into? Let’s just say that there’s a lot of rowing, zip-lining, and partaking in some other extreme activities. When you are in a place with so much terrain and so many unique activities, why wouldn’t you? Well, fear is a pretty good reason. You can see some more of what the two are getting into by watching the promo over at the link here.

One of the things that we consider to be a really fun subtext of this show overall is how Graham seems to get terrified of almost every single thing that is thrown at him. He wants nothing more than to relax. Unfortunately, Sam has some different ideas of what the word “relax” means. The two have a definite odd-couple vibe in how they are really different in a number of ways but at the same time, they suit each other quite well. We’ll see some classic bickering, but also a lot of friendship with some heartfelt moments sprinkled in.

We know that it has been a really long time since Men in Kilts has been on the air and by virtue of that alone, we hope that the new episodes are worth the wait. In the end, we’re just glad that the show is back, and sooner rather than later.

