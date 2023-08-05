Ridley season 1 episode 8 (finale) promo: It all unravels

This weekend on PBS you’re going to have a chance to see Ridley season 1 episode 8 on PBS. This is the big finale and with that in mind, we probably do not need to tell you how high the stakes are for what lies ahead! We are gearing up for what could be a chaotic and, above all else, exciting final chapter of this story for the time being.

Now, we should also note here that there are plans for more of the crime drama down the road, but entering this particular story (“The Numbered Days, Part 2”) we honestly wouldn’t focus too much on what is far ahead in the future. Instead, why not put more of your focus on what is actually in front of you?

Over the course of this episode, Ridley is going to push hard in order to learn the truth about a case that may be connected to what happened to his family in the past. It is arguably the most personal case of his entire career and when you are in a situation like this, we probably do not need to tell you just how high the stakes are. One wrong move is going to leave you in a spot where everything starts to become that much more chaotic, and you may be putting your own life on the line.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a full promo for this episode that reminds you of some of what’s next, in addition to some of what you should fear for. Is Ridley going to put himself so deep into this case that he risks his life in the process? It is a crazy thing to consider at the moment, but it is also something pretty darn hard to ignore.

