Ridley season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The truth about the fire

Next week on PBS, you are going to finally see Ridley season 1 episode 8 — otherwise known as the big finale. So what does this mean in the end? Well, there is a chance that some long-awaited answers could finally be coming our way.

So what happened to the title character’s finale? We knew entering episode 7 that there was going to be a connection between his current case and what transpired there. However, in the finale, everything could be blown wide open. We tend to think that he is going to stop at nothing in his pursuit of answers, and that could lead to some of the most shocking, jaw-dropping content that we have had a chance to see so far.

Does that mean closure? There is a chance of it, but let’s just say for now that nothing is altogether guaranteed.

Below, you can check out the full Ridley season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight about the future:

Ridley discovers a shocking connection between the murder case and the arson attack which killed his own family. Ridley finds himself closing in on the truth of what happened on that fateful night.

One important thing to know in advance

The show has already been renewed for a season 2, so you thankfully do not have to wonder this show asking any sort of big questions about whether or not it is coming back. Instead, you can just focus more on when we’re going to be able to actually focus on what is happening in the story.

We know that a lot of British dramas are not necessarily known for their dramatic, season-ending cliffhangers, but of course we still think that something like that is possible here! After all, it would be foolish to assume anything otherwise.

(Photo: PBS.)

