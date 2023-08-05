The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: Any August news?

Is there a chance that we are going to get some sort of news in the near future when it comes to The Terminal List season 2? We recognize that desire that may be out there for it!

First and foremost, let’s give another reminder that Prime Video has 100% ordered more of this show. This doesn’t mean that we are going to see any more of it in the immediate future, but that renewal is 100% out there! Because of that, we are just waiting to get a lot of news on production, a return date, or pretty much anything else that we can.

Unfortunately, we do get the feeling that you are going to be waiting a good while still. There has not been a lot said on season 2 filming ever since the conclusion of season 1 and with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes ongoing, it feels fair to say that we are going to be stuck waiting for a good while still. The Terminal List is not going to be premiering at any point this calendar year and at this point, we tend to think that we will be lucky to see it back in 2024. The only news pertaining to the show to expect this month is news related to the strikes — in other words, some sort of tangential connection as opposed to anything that is somewhat more direct.

Just know that the Amazon-owned streaming service won’t be backing away from the show, so you don’t have to worry about that. Because of the success in particular of Special Ops: Lioness, we do tend to think that the interest in getting this series done again is as high as it has ever been.

While you wait for it, at least we know that Reacher season 2 is coming a little bit later this year. That should provide some sort of action-movie fix, no?

When do you think we are going to see the premiere of The Terminal List season 2?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

