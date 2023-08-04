Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Now that we are in the midst of the month of August, what does that mean when it comes to Cobra Kai season 6? Are we any closer to getting some more news on the karate show’s future?

Let’s just start off here by noting that in one universe, the final season actually would have started production a good three months ago! However, a good bit has changed since that time. The WGA strike began right at the time things were going to get underway, and the set has been shut down ever since. Meanwhile, the actors of SAG-AFTRA have now joined them on the picket lines!

We should of course note that today, there was at least some shred of evidence that we could be seeing some things moving in the right direction. We at least know that the WGA Negotiating Committee is meeting with the studios and streamers at some point! This could set the stage for further negotiations, but it does remain clear here that nothing is going to be hammered out eventually. Of course, we want to see everyone back at work at some point, but the most important thing is hammering out a fair deal. That has to take precedence over anything else, regardless of whether or not it is easy.

For the time being, if there is any news that comes out in August pertaining to Cobra Kai, it will probably be on the strike front. We tend to think that we will be waiting until at least September or October to hear anything more about production, and that’s only if the strikes are over. There is still a good chance that season 6 will premiere in 2024, so let’s just cross our fingers…

