Mark Margolis, Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad, dead at 83

There is some very sad news to report this morning. Mark Margolis, a veteran character actor defined best by Breaking Bad, has died. He was 83 years old.

Margolis’ son Morgan was the first to confirm the news to Variety, while his manager Robert Kolker had the following to say in a statement:

“He was one of a kind. We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

Margolis appeared in countless movies and TV shows over the course of the past several decades, with Oz, American Horror Story, The Equalizer, The Affair, and Gotham being among the more notable ones. At the end of the day, though, he will forever remembered for playing Hector Salamanca, the iconic, bell-ringing adversary in the aforementioned Bryan Cranston series. He then went on to reprise the role in the prequel Better Call Saul, which is pictured above. Hector was someone who could be intimidating based solely on a look, and he was able to leverage power thanks to a lot of the people who were around him.

We do think that for many years to come, aspiring actors will study greatly what Margolis brought to his roles, whether it be his commitment or his ability to say a lot without actually saying anything at all. His physical performances were among the more impressive out there, and he was able to hold his own in the Vince Gilligan universe alongside so many other icons. We know that this is not an altogether easy feat, and it is something that should be embraced.

We tend to imagine that so many other tributes are going to come out over the coming hours. Remember that the Gilligan shows filmed in New Mexico and with so many performers coming from out of state to shoot, everyone became a tight-knit family who truly loved and cared about one another deeply. They spent a great deal of time together across the two different shows.

Our thoughts go out to Margolis’ family and all who loved him during this difficult time.

(Photo: AMC.)

