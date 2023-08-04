Heels season 2 episode 3 promo: Is Crystal defecting?

As we prepare to see Heels season 2 episode 3 on Starz next week, there are a few different things to consider here.

First things first, what in the world is going on here with Crystal? Well, we know that she wants to be taken seriously and understandably so. She spent so long not getting the respect she deserved at the DWL and after she saved them at the Fair, Jack still wanted to take the belt away from her. Luckily, that didn’t happen, but there are still some challenges that the league has to face here.

Take, for starters, whether or not we’re going to actually going to see Crystal have the necessary competition moving forward. It seems like the DWL may have to work with Gully, even if they don’t like it, for a certain amount of cross-promotion. Given that Ace is gone and the roster is a little bit short, what other options does Jack have?

As we do move forward, we know that the DWL is going to do everything that they can to get some more female wrestlers, but there may be some problems that they run into before that time. Crystal, for example, has to contend with a good bit of fame that she will probably be accumulating all at once. That’s not something that is altogether easy for someone in her position to handle, so how is she going to be able to deal with it?

Meanwhile, is Ace going to be found by anyone? We at least saw that he was still alive in the promo, but it is simultaneously clear that he is not in good shape and it’s hard to really know what that is going to mean in his long-term.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Heels, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving forward into Heels season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates as we keep moving forward.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







