Heels season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The hunt for Ace Spade

Next week on Starz, we are going to have a chance to dive a little bit further into Heels season 2 episode 3. Do you want to know more about that?

Well, moving forward this season, we do think we’re going to spend a lot more time in the present after focusing in the early going more on the past. Beyond just that, we also tend to think that we will see some more evolutions to the DWL. Jack Spade obviously cares about the league, but he also cares about his brother. With that in mind, we do think that he will have a lot on his plate coming up and he’s going to have to figure out how to balance that! It isn’t always easy, but this is a part of the job and, of course, he also caused Ace to take off in the first place. You can’t forget about that.

Want to get a few more details now about the future? Then go ahead and check out the Heels season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Jack goes on the road to find Ace, hoping to bring him back home to Duffy. The DWL has been left in the hands of Willie, who uses the opportunity to stretch her writing muscles and start developing a Women’s Division with Crystal. Gully comes to town with an offer the DWL can’t refuse.

So what is that offer? Well, one of the real storylines that we think could be here, whether it is in season 2 or at some other point down the road, is the struggle of the DWL to not get swallowed up into some larger league. For a while in season 1, we tend to think Gully assumed that he could just squash this company like a bug. At this point, he may be starting to realize that this isn’t going to by anywhere near as easy as he hoped … and he is going to have to figure out what he is able to do instead.

