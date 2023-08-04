Suits season 10 revival chances: Another record = more hope?

For the second straight week, here we are talking about something that we never quite expected that we would be a solid month ago: The chances at a Suits season 10 revival at some point down the road.

Yet, here we are, and we can tell you that the legal drama starring Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht has once again managed to post some jaw-dropping numbers. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the show has broken its own record for the most streaming minutes ever by an acquired series, with a whopping 3.7 billion minutes watched from July 3 until July 9. The bulk of the viewership is coming in courtesy of Netflix, which is where the show spiked in popularity after it was added here in the United States. (The series has been on Peacock for some time, and Peacock remains the only service with the ninth and currently-final season.)

It is fundamentally quite shocking that a show, so many years removed from airing, would have this sort of massive resurgence. So what is going on here? We tend to think it is the perfect storm of a few things, from a smaller number of new programming hits amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike to the significant curiosity factor that comes from Meghan Markle being a part of the Suits cast for the first seven seasons.

The aforementioned Deadline report notes that viewership of the show remains still concentrated on the first season, which means that there is a chance that the numbers are only going to stay just as high over the next few weeks.

Will this lead to a revival?

Well, if nothing else, it almost guarantees that there will be discussions once the strike is over. However, it remains to be seen if anyone is interested in coming back; getting Markle back, of course, feels all but impossible.

