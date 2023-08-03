Ahsoka season 2: Rosario Dawson open to possibility

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting an Ahsoka season 2 at some point in the future? Let’s just say we have hope! After all, why wouldn’t we? There are a lot of interesting possibilities when it comes to the show, given that there is such an iconic character at the center of it as played by Rosario Dawson.

Of course, we should also go ahead and note that there is a plan for some sort of upcoming Star Wars movie that features many different characters from within the Disney+ world. Where that would fit into the timeline remains to be seen, but we can go ahead and note this: The chances are pretty darn high that we are going to be seeing more of Ahsoka Tano if the actress has her way.

In speaking further on this subject in an interview with Entertainment Weekly prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is some of what she had to say:

“If more comes next, I’d be really excited and grateful … I feel like every time I get to step into her shoes, I learn more. I experience what I could never experience otherwise, and I feel like I keep getting better.”

By the end of season 1, we will probably have a better sense of what a season 2 could look like. We’re not altogether sure, though, that the creative team really went into the first season with some envisioning of this having a lengthy run. They may have just been trying to make the first season as exceptional as possible, and then figure that they can work their way through the rest after the fact. We just hope that the actual show lives up to the hype, especially when the first trailer was so great.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

