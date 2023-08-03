Shrinking season 1: Jason Segel’s Emmy submission is…

For those of you who have not heard the incredibly-awesome news as of yet, Shrinking star Jason Segel has been nominated for an Emmy! It remains to be seen whether or not he’s going to actually win it, but we know that his performance as Jimmy gives him an incredibly good shot.

So what episode has he chosen to spotlight ahead of the upcoming ceremony, no matter when it airs? Well, it is certainly one that showcases his range as a performer…

According to a report from Gold Derby, Segel has chosen to submit season 1 episode 6, “Imposter Syndrome.” If you haven’t watched Shrinking for a good while, this is the episode where Jimmy gets incredibly drunk after staging a proposal party for Brian at his house. It’s also the one that causes some of his grief about losing Tia to rise to the surface, as he wonders if she doubted his love at the time in which she died. It was a really emotional installment, but there were also a lot of funny moments and it marked a significant shift in one key relationship.

We should very much note that we want to see as many different people associated with the show nominated. It was great that Jessica Williams got something and honestly, we’re still somewhat surprised that Harrison Ford did not. He has offered up here what we would say is his greatest performance in well over a decade as Paul, and we already cannot wait to see what he ends up pulling out of his hat as he moves forward.

Now, remember that a season 2 is 100% coming at some point down the road, but you’re going to be waiting a long time to see it due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

