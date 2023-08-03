Winning Time season 2 premiere video: See cast set the stage!

As we prepare to check out the Winning Time season 2 premiere on HBO in a matter of days, why not hear more from some of the key players? This show has a lot to cover across several years of the Lakers’ history, and there is SO much ground it will cover in particular this time around.

In the event you haven’t heard too much as of yet for whatever reason, let’s just start things off here by noting that over the course of the next several episodes, you will see multiple years play out over the course of the NBA team’s history. That will include the rise of Larry Bird and the Celtics, plus Dr. Buss trying to figure out further how to continue to build this brand that he has used to change public interest in basketball like never before.

If you head over to the link here, you can see John C. Reilly and a number of other cast members doing their best to talk about the season. (The video was recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike.) You get some cool tidbits in here and we do think that if you love sports in particular, this show is going to be pretty much up your alley.

Of course, we do think that the central question at the heart of Winning Time season 2 is the same as it was the first go-around: Can you continue to make things compelling, even though everyone knows what really happened to the team? (We already know the depiction of some events came under fire over the course of season 1; we’ll see if that happens again.)

Personally, we just want more of the flashy style, plenty of humor, and hopefully some really memorable moments throughout.

