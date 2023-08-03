Winning Time season 2: Show EPs on possible season 3, long-term

As we prepare for the premiere of Winning Time season 2 on HBO this weekend, why not talk a little bit about the long-term future? Could there be a season 3, and how many years of Laker history could the show document?

We should note already that after season 1 documented just a singular season, by and large, for the aforementioned franchise, season 2 will opt for a somewhat different approach. You will get a handful of years of basketball over the next several episodes, and that will speed things up. There’s a lot to be covered on the subject of Magic and Kareem, but just how far could the show go? Is there a scenario in which the producers actually cover Shaq and Kobe down the road?

Well, let’s just say that anything is possible. Speaking to CinemaBlend, executive producers Kevin Messick and Salli Richardson-Whitfield made it clear that they are not currently specifying how many seasons the show could last:

We don’t have an optimal run. But Jeff Perlman, who wrote the book Showtime, wrote the books that go into Kobe and Shaq and those years. So we’re prepared to go as long as people are interested, but we gotta take it season by season. So we hope this season does well enough to get us to the next one. And then, you know, if we’re lucky enough to make another one with HBO, we’ll craft out what that timeline will be. And it’s just gonna be one at a time. Otherwise, it’s kind of a pipe dream to have the perfect plan. But each season, hopefully, we can make it compelling and create a place where you want to come back for more. There’s certainly more Laker stories to tell, as you know.

With a sports team that draws this many headlines, we tend to think it’s inevitable that there are a lot of possibilities for future stories. However, Winning Time is always tricky since not everyone is a huge fan of the Lakers out there…

