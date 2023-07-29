Winning Time season 2 premiere spoilers: Dynasty aspirations

One week from Sunday, we are finally going to have a shot to check out the Winning Time season 2 premiere on HBO. It’s been a long wait, but isn’t there a good chance that it will prove to be worthwhile? We tend to think so!

After all, over the course of this episode we are going to see a follow-up to the Lakers’ championship run, but at the same time also a reminder that this team was not satisfied in the slightest. It’s one thing to win the title, but it’s another to have continued success. Remember that at this particular point in history, much of the NBA was dominated by the Boston Celtics, who also still have some success coming up. Led by Magic and Kareem, this Lakers team had a chance to do something more — create a full-on dynasty. There is a reason why the title for the premiere is “One Ring Don’t Make a Dynasty.”

Do you want to get a few more details on what is coming up here? Then be sure to check out the full season 2 premiere synopsis:

1980. As the Lakers’ post-victory season begins, a laser-focused Jerry Buss shores up his all-star roster – and his relationship with his children. Later, a catastrophic injury threatens the team’s chance at defending their title.

Given that the Lakers’ actual success is already cemented in history, that can’t be the focus of this show. Instead, it’s more about the emotions associated with sustaining this level of success and the challenges the Buss family, plus all of the athletes, face as people. This is a world that so many of us don’t have access to, and that can be what makes the story interesting when the dust actually settles here.

Related – Be sure to get some other information now about Winning Time, including our take on the trailer

What do you most want to see within the Winning Time season 2 premiere, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







