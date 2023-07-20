Winning Time season 2 trailer escalates Lakers, Celtics feud

On August 6 you are going to have a chance to dive into Winning Time season 2 — do you want to get a much better sense of what is ahead?

Obviously, the HBO show is one of those where if you followed the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s, then you have a lot of advance knowledge as to what lies ahead. This team became the talk of all the NBA and under the ownership of Jerry Buss, helped to elevate the sport into the national consciousness. It was big, it was bawdy, and it was stuffed full of huge personalities. We know that in real life, the team had sustained success … but what was the cost of that?

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of all of this within the new season 2 trailer. There are a lot of egos in Los Angeles doing battle with each other, and there is an ever-rising rivalry between this team and Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics. There are so many different facets to this back-and-forth, so we can’t say that we’re shocked that the writers wanted to focus season 2 largely around this. Rather than make season 2 about just a single season again in the NBA season, it is actually spanning a pretty long period of time and within that, you will see the highs and lows of a lot of different players like Magic and Kareem.

Of course, before you watch the second season of the John C. Reilly series, here is yet another reminder that Winning Time is not meant to be a documentary. We know that it did come under fire a lot in season 1 for its depiction of certain people and events, but the goal here remains entertainment. After all, that was at the core of what the Lakers fan experience was all about in that given period of time.

How far will a show like Winning Time go in the Lakers’ timeline? For us personally, that’s something we are rather curious to learn more about.

What do you most want to see on Winning Time season 2, based on the new trailer?

(Photo: HBO.)

