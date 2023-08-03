Is iCarly new this week on Paramount+? The season 4 future

Is iCarly new this week on Paramount+? Are we on the cusp of getting some other really great stuff within this comedic world? It may go without saying, but we are very-much stoked for what could be coming … but there are no guarantees.

After all, we should go ahead and note here where things stand at present. There is no new episode on Paramount+ this go-around, and there won’t be one over the coming months. Last week was the season 3 finale, and it feels fair to declare that we saw the show end in one of the most dramatic ways imaginable. Just think about what we saw for a moment here! Not only did we see Carly and Freddie come super-close to getting married, but at the same time Carly and Spencer’s mother turned up totally out of the blue. It was about as shocking an end to this show that we’ve ever seen, especially since this is bringing in a mystery that originated back when iCarly was on Nickelodeon.

Now, the first order of business here is going to be waiting to see if there is another season, and we cannot say that anything is 100% certain on that for the time being. While we know that it would be great to get more of the show, this is a super-uncertain time where Paramount+ has canceled a handful of shows already this year. Also, there are work stoppages to consider right now due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

If we are lucky enough to get another season of iCarly, we don’t think that it will be announced until we get around to the other side of the strikes. Because this is a multi-camera sitcom, it luckily does not take a long time to make and there is still a pathway to it coming back at some point in 2024.

For now, let’s just see what the future holds … while also crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

