Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the big two-episode premiere today, do you want to learn more about Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 3, including when it airs?

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and give the folks at Hulu and FX a little bit more credit for making sure that they do the right thing when it comes to airing out the rest of the final season. We’ve got two episodes a week here, and then it will go weekly the rest of the way. This is something that they made a mistake with, at least from our own estimation, when it comes to The Bear. This will keep the show in the public consciousness longer, and this is something that a lot of streamers honestly need right now with the writers and actors’ strikes slowing down releases. (Of course, the only reason this is happening is because the powers-that-be are at present not paying anyone what they are worth.)

If you do want to get a few more updates now all about the story to come, we suggest you check out the Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

Deer Lady sees a glimpse of her past while helping Bear.

“Deer Lady” is the title for this episode, and it’s clear that Hulu doesn’t want to give too much away — which they never do for this show in journey. A big part of the enjoyment here, after all, has a good bit to do with the element of surprise. There is something really fun that comes with being a part of this over time and watching these characters go through their assorted highs and lows. Sure, we know that there is an endgame coming for everyone, but what that looks like, at least for now, is something that there is still a good bit of mystery around.

(Photo: FX.)

