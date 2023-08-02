The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey now dating a woman

One year removed from being the star of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey has opened up about a new chapter in her life.

In a new interview today on The View, Windey (who was briefly engaged to Erich from her season before the two went their separate ways) announced that she is now in a months-long relationship with a woman in TV writer and comedian Robby Hoffman. She explained in the interview (watch here) that her interest in women “was always a whisper in [her] that just got louder and louder [over time],” but that she is now extremely happy with where she is in her life.

Coming out as being a part of the LGBTQIA community is a cause of great celebration, as well as it is for Gabby being able to be true self. We have seen more and more members of the franchise open up over the years about their sexuality, whether it be former lead Colton Underwood or contestants including Becca Tilley and Demi Burnett. We still hope that someday, there can be a season of this show that allows for a wider array of relationships as opposed to what we’ve seen so far. (The closest thing to date was Demi on Bachelor in Paradise, and that was a relationship she had coming into the show.)

For those wondering, Recchia responded to the news of Gabby’s new relationship by noting on Instagram that it will be a “Gab and Robby stan account moving forward.”

In the midst of all this news today, the latest season of The Bachelorette featuring Charity Lawson is still ongoing. The latest episode of it is slated to air on Monday night, and we are excited to see where the journey takes her!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

