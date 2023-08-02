America’s Got Talent: ‘Sunny Chatum’ gives weirdest audition ever?

At the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode we had a chance to see Sunny Chatum, a singer from out in Paris, Texas. He looked on paper to be a down-to-earth singer/songwriter.

At first, we thought that we were going to see some sort of reasonably normal country artist … but then he brought out his dream-board. We couldn’t actually tell if this was a joke or just incredibly awkward. The weirdest thing about this whole gimmick was that he took forever to actually get to the act. We actually started to think that his act was taking forever to get to the act! We almost wondered if he was going to be the first audition in the history of the show to actually be booed off before he did anything. It was all down to whether or not he could start singing before Heidi pressed her buzzer. That didn’t happen.

So basically, we never got an act here … or did we? Here’s one of the biggest twists of the night — Sunny was just a character played a comedian! The whole bit was someone who came on the show and never really performed. It’s a bit of performance art by someone named Krista you gotta tip your cowboy hat for the attempt.

Will this work during the live shows? Well, let’s just say that we’re not all that confident. Once you do something like this and you put yourself out there, we do of course wonder if there is any legitimate way to repeat it. We don’t think that it’s going to be easy!

What did you think about Sunny Chatum closing out an audition on America's Got Talent tonight?

Do you appreciate it any more now that you know that it was all one elaborate bit?

(Photo: NBC.)

