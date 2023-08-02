America’s Got Talent: Summer Rios & ‘Something in the Orange’

Early on during tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we had a chance to meet a singer by the name of Summer Rios. So what did she bring to the table?

Before we even get too much into discussing Summer’s audition, can we start by just saying that she was really fun? She had a good attitude and a pretty relatable story, working at Pizza Hut as a manager and doing everything to pay her bills. Also, she doesn’t have a lot of good stuff to say about her ex.

Summer’s audition tonight as to “Something in the Orange,” a great choice that we haven’t seen on the show a lot in the past. She’s 19 years old and yet, it sounds like she’s been performing professionally for a long time. She actually sounds like someone you’d typically see on American Idol more so than this show, and she’s honestly got a great chance. You know Simon Cowell absolutely loves her. He probably sees her as someone who could be really marketed and turned into a big-time star after the fact. Easily, the producers are thinking their lucky stars here.

We will also go ahead and say this: Summer may already have somewhat of a voting block online. She already has more than 300,000 followers over on Instagram, so there are a lot of people really invested in how she does. Let’s hope that it turns into a really long and meaningful career for her!

What does she need to be successful moving forward?

We don’t really think that it’s altogether complicated here. She just needs to pick some more really great songs and keep finding ways to relate to people all over the country. That was a big part of what she was able to do during this episode, as so many of us know what it is like to try to fight for a dream.

