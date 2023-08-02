America’s Got Talent: Are Duo Acero next great acrobatic act?

For those of you who were hoping to see another great acrobatic act on America’s Got Talent this season, we’ve got it with Duo Acero!

One of the common rules that we have come to embrace this season is quite simple: If your name has “Duo” in it as an act, you are going to be pretty good. We’ve seen a lot of great performers of this nature over the years and in that way, maybe that has made us a little more discerning than we would otherwise be.

Still, the athleticism that we got from these two was largely off the charts! They did some stuff in here that felt legitimately dangerous, but they came across as really strong, polished, and ready to put on a show. To think, they also did this in front of their daughter, watching from the judges’ table. We are incredibly excited to see what they are going to do moving forward here, largely due to the fact that they can probably do a lot of other stuff beyond what was here. That is one of the great things about what is sort of the modern-day version of this act — we have seen so many different iterations of it over the years.

So will they be in the live shows? While nothing is technically confirmed at this point, let’s just say that it feels by and large like a sure thing. Why would they not be a part of it? There is a lot that we have to look forward to here, and we also know that this is a competitive category.

Still, at this point we tend to think that they are going to be one of the better acts we’ve seen to start an episode.

(Photo: NBC.)

